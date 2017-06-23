A Florida man is in big trouble after posting a viral video of himself harassing nature’s sweetest animal

If you’re going to break the law, it’s probably not the best idea to put evidence of it online.

Scott McCormick is now under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for a video he decided to post on Facebook, reports WFLA.

RELATED: Two idiots are in trouble after they forced a baby gator to chug a brewski on Snapchat

McCormick can be seen holding a red bucket with an unidentified liquid inside. After throwing the contents of the bucket into the St. Johns River in Volusia County, the manatees in the area splash away in a frenzy.





Because manatees were declared an endangered species in 1996, McCormick could face federal charges as well as a second-degree misdemeanor charge from the state of Florida.

While the initial Facebook post appears to be taken down, Action News Jax shared the video on their website: