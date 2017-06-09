A Florida man is officially the worst partner in crime after using his son to rob Lowe’s and then leaving him

Travis King is truly the worst partner in crime ever. Just ask his 13-year-old son.

King invested in the help of the teen to rob a Lowe’s Home Improvement store at Clearwater Mall in Pinellas County, Florida, reports WFLA. Placing $800 worth of electric wire in a shopping cart, King had his son push the cart past the cash register and into the parking lot.

…Which might have been successful had he not been detained by security.

RELATED: Florida man quickly learns he should have just called an Uber instead of the police to take him to Hooters





And, where exactly was King at this moment?

Fleeing the scene of the crime and leaving his son in the hands of strangers.

While details of his arrest have yet to be released, King was eventually found and placed in Pinellas County Jail.

He posted his $2,000 bond.