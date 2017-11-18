OCALA, Fla. – Marion County deputies, with the help of their K-9, helped find a car theft suspect covered in facial tattoos who was sought by Putnam County authorities, investigators said.





Deputies said they noticed a stolen 2005 Hyundai Saturday as it pulled into the parking lot of the Queens Garden Resort in Ocala.

Robert Wade Hardister, 26, got out of the car and ran, deputies said.

Deputy Matthew Hooper said he and K-9 Ramo tracked Hardister down, at which point Hardister surrendered to deputies without incident.

Hardister was arrested and charged with grand theft auto.

Mug shot of the day. Robert Wade Hardister: LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE. pic.twitter.com/spEMmVKWGN — Police Logs (@ncpolicelogs) February 12, 2014

The repeat offender is well-known for facial changes spanning years.