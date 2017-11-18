Menu
OCALA, Fla. – Marion County deputies, with the help of their K-9, helped find a car theft suspect covered in facial tattoos who was sought by Putnam County authorities, investigators said.


Deputies said they noticed a stolen 2005 Hyundai Saturday as it pulled into the parking lot of the Queens Garden Resort in Ocala.

Robert Wade Hardister, 26, got out of the car and ran, deputies said.

Deputy Matthew Hooper said he and K-9 Ramo tracked Hardister down, at which point Hardister surrendered to deputies without incident.

Hardister was arrested and charged with grand theft auto.

The repeat offender is well-known for facial changes spanning years.

