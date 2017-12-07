The mayor of Davenport was arrested Tuesday after deputies said they caught her using a dead person’s handicapped tag.
In November, Polk County deputies got word that Mayor Teresa Bradley, 60, was parking in handicapped spots at City Hall, but was not known to be handicapped.
Deputies said they saw her parking in the spots, hanging the tag on her rearview mirror and removing it when she left for the day.
When deputies searched her home, they found two handicapped placards meant for two different people, one of whom has been dead since 2012 and the other since 2015.
“We expect our elected officials to set the proper example. She not only violated the law, she embarrassed the citizens of Davenport with her illegal conduct,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
Bradley is facing charges of criminal use of a deceased person’s identification, possession of a counterfeit decal and unlawful use of a handicapped placard.
She was booked into the Polk County Jail and released after posting $2,250 bond.
RELATED: A local official won’t face charges, even though police say they found video of him taking advantage of unresponsive people