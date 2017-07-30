A Florida mom picked her 10-year-old child as a sidekick for an armed robbery, say police

A Florida mom faces felony charges after police say she brought an unlikely accomplice on a recent armed robbery: her 10-year-old.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Christina Gaud, 30, has been arrested for allegedly driving accomplice Rodney Snow, 33, to rob a store in Ocala, Fla., on Friday night. Also allegedly in the car that night was her child, who has not been identified because they are a minor.





Gaud faces charges of felony child neglect and principal to an armed robbery.

The police report says deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded as Snow was allegedly leaving the store and entering the car driven by Gaud, which was waiting outside. The car took off and turned the armed robbery into a police pursuit.

Gaud crashed the car a short distance away, according to the Sentinel. Snow allegedly left the car and ran into nearby woods, where police surrounded him. They say he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

Gaud’s child has been placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.