A Florida woman believes she might have anger problems after throwing a cinder block at her neighbor’s car

A woman in Niceville, Fla. became upset at her neighbor after she said she felt threatened by him in an otherwise unspecified way.

According to Northwest Florida Daily News, the woman grabbed a baseball bat and began to hit his front door. She also threw a cinder block at his car. She later told officers with the Niceville Police Department that she was aiming for her neighbor.

Her neighbor’s girlfriend contested the reasoning, saying that he wasn’t outside of the house when the cinder block was thrown.

The woman later said that she felt “a little heated” following an argument with her neighbor. She also admitted to having some issues with anger management.

The woman was reportedly charged with criminal mischief for her behavior.