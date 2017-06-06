A Florida woman driving 100 mph offered a cop a half-eaten burrito and a heck of celebration story

Florida woman Alexandra Ignatkina, 39, was driving 100 mph in an SUV through a 70 mph zone when she was pulled over by a trooper, asked for her driver’s license and responded by offering the officer a half-eaten burrito that was in her purse, TC Palm reported.

It’s not clear if she thought a burrito is a sufficient license to drive.

What is clear, though, is that the vehicle smelled of alcohol and Ignatkina blew a 0.183 on breathalyzer, well above the 0.08 limit.





Ignatkina said she spoke Russian and apparently struggled to communicate with the officer, who had to use a translation app.

We tried to give her the benefit of the doubt on offering a burrito as a license on something being lost in translation. But Google Translate says driver’s license is водительские права in Russian (pronounced voditel’skiye prava).

That doesn’t sound like “burrito.”

Ignatkina also had a heck of a party story to explain her intoxication.

“Yes, my friend got a green card today, and we have 1 bottle […] 1 glass of champagne around 10:30, 11 o’clock,” she said, although she was pulled over at roughly 7:45 p.m.

So a bottle and a glass of champagne to celebrate her friend’s green card in the a.m. was enough to get her a DUI eight hours later? There’s got to be more to this story.

The responding trooper also found three little wine bottles in Ignatkina’s car, two empty and one mostly full.

Ignatkina was hauled in for a DUI, obviously.