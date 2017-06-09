A Florida woman who thought she was going to get laid received an assault charge instead

Hell hath no fury like a horny ex, and Krystina Joy Rivera, apparently, wasn’t completely over her past relationship.

The 27-year-old Clearwater, Florida, resident decided to text her ex-boyfriend that she wanted to spend the evening with him. And, even though he didn’t respond, she showed up to his house at 5 in the morning anyway, reports ABC Action News.

Finding the door to be locked, Rivera broke in.

His unreturned text messages and a locked door meant absolutely nothing in her eyes, but by the time she got inside, she finally got the point.





RELATED: A Florida man is officially the worst partner in crime after using his son to rob Lowe’s and then leaving him

Rivera lost it at the sight of her ex-boyfriend sleeping peacefully with his new girlfriend.

She began to punch the woman, causing her to bleed and sustain minor injuries to her face. Rivera later denied touching her and insisted that she was an invited guest.

Deputies: Clearwater woman shows up to ex's house hoping for sex, attacks woman she finds in his bed https://t.co/yCM5ImSRcz pic.twitter.com/tK2OEV3GDj — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) June 9, 2017

Rivera now faces charges of felony burglary and assault or battery for the attack on the woman. She is currently awaiting her first trial on a $150,000 bond.