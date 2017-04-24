A former county beauty busted for child porn has finally entered her plea

A married California mother who was once the toast of Orange County for her looks is looking at jail time after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and lewd acts with a minor younger than 14.

The guilty plea stems from an incident in Oct. 2015 when Meghan Breanna Alt, 27, was accused of sending explicit pictures of a 4-year-old female relative to a Marine in exchange for cash and gifts, the LA Times reports.





Due to a plea deal, Alt was sentenced to 300 days in jail, three years of probation, community service and to enter a treatment program. Two additional charges of lewd acts with a child were dismissed as part of the deal.

Alt, who has three children, won the “Mrs. Orange County” beauty pageant in 2014. She also participated in a “Mrs. California” contest.

Lt. Jeff Hallock told the Orange County Register in 2015 that investigators believed Alt also advertised herself on Craigslist to exchange sex for money and that at at least one of those exchanges happened while her children were present.

Alt’s time behind bars started Friday.