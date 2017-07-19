A frantic search for a missing Texas woman came to a chilling end as soon as the police looked inside her husband’s trunk

A Texas woman who had been reported missing on Friday has been found dead in her husband’s trunk over 1,000 miles away in Mansfield, Ohio.

According to WFAA, Tamara Harris, 33, has been found dead in the trunk of car belonging to 35-year-old Dequalan Harris, her would-be ex-husband.





The two were going to get a divorce.

Dequalan Harris, police say, traveled to Ohio “for love” or “an internet connection.” There, he stayed with his girlfriend Demika Rucker starting on Friday. By Monday, police caught up to Harris and made the grisly discovery of Tamara Harris’ body in the back of his car.

They also found that Harris had his victim’s child with him.

He currently faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and abuse of a corpse.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty, and claimed that he hadn’t seen Harris since Thursday when he picked up the child from her house.

The child is now in state custody.