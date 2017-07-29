A Georgia band teacher accused of sickening sex assaults by four different students did it all on school grounds, police say

A former Gwinnett County high school band director has been indicted on 20 charges of sexual assault and one count of child molestation.

Villie Jones, who has resigned from his job as South Gwinnett High School’s band director, was charged with four counts of sexual assault when he was arrested in May. The 21 counts in the indictment allege repeated assaults of four different female band students.

Most of the assaults took place in multiple locations at South Gwinnett High School, including his office, a uniform room and a band room, the indictment said. On one occasion, Jones followed a female student into the bathroom and said he “just wanted to hold her” before sexually assaulting her, the indictment said. At least one assault caused another victim to experience vaginal bleeding, the indictment said.





Jones, 42, also picked up a student from her home and from a gas station before sexually assaulting her in his car, according to the indictment. The student was under the age of 16.

Jones was one of four Gwinnett County teachers to be charged with sexually assaulting students in May 2017. Michael Henderson, a former Georgia Bulldogs football player, admitted to police that he had a sexual relationship with a female student while he was her teacher at Parkview High School.

Derren Evans, a long-term substitute teacher at Providence Christian Academy, was accused of repeatedly groping and forcibly kissing a student who he also asked to send nude photos over Snapchat. Ronnie Jackson, a coach and physical education teacher at Meadowcreek High School, was charged with sexual assault after allegedly molesting a female athlete while purporting to help her stretch an injured groin muscle.

Jones, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing, has been held in the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond since May 17. Henderson, Evans and Jackson are all free on bond.