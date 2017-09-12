A high school teacher is in trouble after giving students a “purity” quiz on sex and drugs

Candance Thurgood, a teacher at Roy High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been placed on administrative leave after giving students a quiz about their experiences with sex and drugs to gauge their “purity,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
The questionnaire, which says it was taken from a 1981 “Dear Abby” column, features questions such as: “Even though you are straight would you go kinky to see what it’s like?” and “Have you ever had an abortion?”
The test gives a number of “indecency points” for certain behaviors, such as slipping drugs into someone’s drink or experimenting with a member of the same gender — the latter was considered less decent. Being “kissed against your will” counts for two indecency points. Other questions ask whether the respondents had ever smoked marijuana or consumed alcohol.
The survey was assigned to juniors taking a class called “Adult Roles and Financial Literacy” as part of a lesson on risky behavior in dating, according to school officials. The class includes lessons on human sexuality and requires its students to get parents’ permission to attend.
When parents got a look at the quiz, it quickly set off alarm bells.
“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe something like this was handed out to students,” mother Heather Danks Miller told the Tribune. “It’s just bizarre. I told my daughter not to turn it in.”
Her daughter responded that she had to turn it in to receive a grade.
In a public apology, the Weber County School District and the school deemed the survey inappropriate.
“[We] want to extend our sincere apology to the students who were asked to complete this questionnaire, as well as their parents, and we assure you this survey will not be used in the future.”
Thurgood will remain on leave while the district investigates.