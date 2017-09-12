A high school teacher is in trouble after giving students a “purity” quiz on sex and drugs

The test gives a number of “indecency points” for certain behaviors, such as slipping drugs into someone’s drink or experimenting with a member of the same gender — the latter was considered less decent. Being “kissed against your will” counts for two indecency points. Other questions ask whether the respondents had ever smoked marijuana or consumed alcohol.

The survey was assigned to juniors taking a class called “Adult Roles and Financial Literacy” as part of a lesson on risky behavior in dating, according to school officials. The class includes lessons on human sexuality and requires its students to get parents’ permission to attend.

When parents got a look at the quiz, it quickly set off alarm bells.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe something like this was handed out to students,” mother Heather Danks Miller told the Tribune. “It’s just bizarre. I told my daughter not to turn it in.”

Her daughter responded that she had to turn it in to receive a grade.