A man set his girlfriend’s purse on fire, and the flames spread disaster to the entire neighborhood

A Florida man was arrested Friday, April 28, after an argument between him and his girlfriend allegedly ended in fire, violence and a neighborhood without power.

Police reports say Angel Santino Milian, 18, intended to finish an argument with his girlfriend, 17, by setting her purse on fire. That’s not normal, but what happened next is even stranger.

Milian allegedly threw the burning purse over the gate of his Hialeah residence. But that purse landed at the base of a palm tree, which then caught fire. Firefighters say the palm tree — valued at $3000 by the city — ignited a Florida Light and Power transformer, according to WPLG.





Police tell WPLG that Milian’s girlfriend recorded the whole thing.

As of yesterday, Milian was still being held by police. He has been charged with arson in the second degree as well as assault and battery.