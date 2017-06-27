A man wouldn’t stop watching porn on a McDonald’s Wi-Fi until the police showed up
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File
What's wrong with people

A man wouldn’t stop watching porn on a McDonald’s Wi-Fi until the police showed up

Article will continue after advertisement

A 61-year-old man has been cited for disorderly conduct after he refused to stop watching pornography in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s location.

Todd McMillan showed up to the West Hanover, Pa. McDonald’s sometime before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday of last week, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

RELATED: “I love teaching, I love sex”; this Christian preschool teacher is down to one job after her porn career surfaced

It’s not clear if he ordered food, but McMillan logged onto the restaurant’s free Wi-Fi and began streaming porn to a tablet device he brought with him. Strangely, McDonald’s claims to have blocked access to pornography and other explicit materials on restaurant Wi-Fi almost exactly one year ago, at the urging of anti-pornography groups.


What makes it even stranger is that management knew McMillan and had seen all of this before on “several” occasions. They’d warned him, too, according to WPMT. Instead of taking matters into their hands, they gave local police a turn.

Pennsylvania State Police responded and issued the citation for disorderly conduct.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement