A man wouldn’t stop watching porn on a McDonald’s Wi-Fi until the police showed up

A 61-year-old man has been cited for disorderly conduct after he refused to stop watching pornography in a Pennsylvania McDonald’s location.

Todd McMillan showed up to the West Hanover, Pa. McDonald’s sometime before 11:00 p.m. on Thursday of last week, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

It’s not clear if he ordered food, but McMillan logged onto the restaurant’s free Wi-Fi and began streaming porn to a tablet device he brought with him. Strangely, McDonald’s claims to have blocked access to pornography and other explicit materials on restaurant Wi-Fi almost exactly one year ago, at the urging of anti-pornography groups.





What makes it even stranger is that management knew McMillan and had seen all of this before — on “several” occasions. They’d warned him, too, according to WPMT. Instead of taking matters into their hands, they gave local police a turn.

Pennsylvania State Police responded and issued the citation for disorderly conduct.