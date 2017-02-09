A Michigan mother faces life in prison after doing the unthinkable to her infant son

Jazmine Nichole Pacyga, a 19-year-old woman from Michigan, has been accused of sexually abusing her infant son and of producing child porn.

According to court documents obtained by Michigan Live, Pacyga allegedly performed oral sex on her 3-month-old son, causing her to be arrested on two felony charges. In addition, her parental rights haven been suspended, and her son is in custody of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services while they attempt to locate the baby’s father. The abuse and neglect petition asserts that the baby’s home is unsuitable due to “drunkenness and neglect.”





The incident reportedly took place on Feb. 5, and Pacyga faces up to life in prison for her first degree sexual misconduct charge. She has also been charged with manufacturing sexually abusive material, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. However, Pacyga is considered a habitual offender due to a prior conviction for felony home invasion, upping that maximum penalty to 30 years behind bars.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

