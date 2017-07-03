A mom duped a creep when he tried to get her 13-year-old to engage in his sexual fantasies on Facebook

One mom was determined to protect her young daughter from an online predator.

Kelly Carberry of Preston, England shared screenshots of the disturbing messages a creep, who goes by Jess Smith on Facebook, sent to her 13-year-old daughter:

Pretending to be her daughter, Carberry engaged him in conversation. Smith asked if the young teen liked “games” and attempted to convince her to follow his sexually explicit demands.





Carberry quickly informed him of her real identity, calling him a “dirty little paedophile” and a “dirty bastard.”

Unfortunately for Carberry, her original post exposing the creep was reportedly removed by Facebook. She shared her frustrations in another post.