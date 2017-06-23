A Nebraska Democrat official is out of a job after making a truly appalling comment about Steve Scalise

Another Nebraska Democrat is the subject of controversy after making an extremely inappropriate comment about the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Scalise and other Republican lawmakers were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game when a politically-motivated shooter opened fire, hitting five victims in total.

Phil Montag of Doulas County was removed from his position with the Nebraska Democrats following the release of controversial audio, reports WOWT. “I’m glad he got shot. I’m not going to fucking say that in public. I wish he was fucking dead,” he could be heard saying on the recording.





RELATED: One congressman is calling for more protection for his colleagues after a caller threatened to hang him

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb, who removed Montag from his position on Thursday, said that “violent rhetoric and this hate and these conspiracy theories has to stop.” Kleeb criticized the rhetoric as “literally not helping anybody in this country.”

Prior to this controversy, Democrat official Chelsey Gentry-Tipton of Omaha posted that she found humor in the shooting. Democratic leadership in the state asked her to step down, but Gentry-Tipton initially refused to comply.