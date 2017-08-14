A New York couple’s twisted past with the family dog was exposed when the police looked at his phone history

A 38-year-old man from Macedon, N.Y., and a girlfriend 20 years younger will have to register as sex offenders after video showing him performing a sex act with his child in the background led to phone history detailing lewd acts with the family dog.

Shane Ogden, 38, was investigated for endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Times of Wayne County, after a sexually charged video, showing a child in a playpen in the background, was discovered.





That video was sent to 18-year-old Karlee Jordan, Ogden’s girlfriend.

This was only the beginning. The July 30 arrest included the confiscation of Ogden’s phone, which, upon further review, detailed sex acts with a dog that have happened and possible future sexual misconduct.

They were also sent to Jordan.

WHAM reported that Jordan admitted that the texts were “true.” The Times of Wayne County said Jordan “admitted and confirmed the sexual contacts with their dogs,” pluralizing it.

It’s not specified how many animals were involved.

Ogden and Jordan face up to a year behind bars for sexual misconduct and would have to register as sex offenders if they are convicted.