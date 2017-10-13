A police officer will wear a new type of uniform after trying to have sex with a minor

A North Georgia police officer is in jail after he allegedly traveled to a Roswell shopping center to engage in a sex act with a minor, authorities said.
Abraham Flores Galvan, a part-time officer with Tunnel Hill police, was arrested Thursday at the Woodstock Road shopping center with the help of North Fulton SWAT officers, Roswell police spokeswoman Lisa Holland said Friday in a statement.
During an undercover operation targeting online child predators, Galvan “initiated contact with an individual identifying themselves as being a child under the age of consent” and arranged a meeting with the minor, Holland said.
Authorities immediately apprehended him on charges of obscene internet contact with a child and enticing a child to commit an illegal act.
Galvan is in the Fulton County jail, records show.
Tunnell Hill police have been notified of his arrest, Holland said.
About 95 miles north of Atlanta, Tunnel Hill is located in both Whitfield and Catoosa counties.
RELATED: Man who allegedly traveled 1,000 miles to have sex with a young girl was in for a surprise