A principal is arrested after locking a kindergarten student in a broom closet

The principal of a Louisiana charter school was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment after locking a kindergarten student in the broom closet.

Shafeeq Syid Shamsid-Deen, 31, principal of Laurel Oaks Charter School in Baton Rouge, allegedly locked a five-year-old girl in the broom closet located in the cafeteria. It was reported that Shamsid-Deen placed her in the closet when she was “bad” and threatened to turn off the lights if she screamed.

A teacher at the school heard the young girl crying and screaming and enlisted the help of another teacher when she could not immediately locate the student. They eventually found her in the closet.

According to WBRZ, the student told authorities that the “nasty and gross” closet had spiders and roaches.

“Thank you for your observation and note. We will work to make sure we have a proper time out area for scholars to reset in the cafeteria,” Shamsid-Deen responded when a teacher sent him an email objecting to the punishment.