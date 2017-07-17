A Republican official tweeted her support for John McCain’s death as he recovered from surgery

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is still recovering from surgery on Friday that removed “a blood clot from above his left eye,” and now eyebrows are raising at one Republican official’s less than professional response.

Journalist Caitlin Johnstone offered her commentary on the subject in a Medium article entitled “Please Just Fucking Die Already.”

“I sincerely, genuinely hope that Arizona Senator John McCain’s heart stops beating, and that he is subsequently declared dead by qualified medical professionals very soon,” she writes in the article.

Diana Orrock, a Republican national committeewoman in Nevada, shared the tweet to Johnstone’s article in a now-deleted tweet of her own:

So a member of the Republican National Committee wishes Sen. John McCain would "just f***ing die already." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/F7HohUNNME — Jesse Hathaway (@JesseInOH) July 17, 2017

“Amen,” she wrote in clear agreement.

Orrock’s Twitter is quite supportive of President Trump. It even includes a cover photo of a lion that says “America FIRST, Nationalists, Donald Trump.”

Trump has had his own complicated history with the Arizona senator, once sparking outrage when Trump criticized McCain for being a prisoner of war in the Vietnam War. Trump, on the other hand, avoided the draft with five deferments, including one after his doctor determined he had (treatable) heel spurs.