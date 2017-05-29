A sportswriter lost his job over a bizarre comment about the Indy 500 winner

A Denver Post sports reporter is out of a job after tweeting that Takuma Sato, this year’s Indianapolis 500 winner, made him “uncomfortable.”

Takuma Sato is the first Japanese racer to win the Indianapolis 500.

On Sunday, reporter Terry Frei wrote the following on Twitter: “Nothing specifically personal, but I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend.”

He’s since deleted it and apologized.





I apologize. — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

Frei also attempted to defend his objectively tasteless comment by posting a photograph of a longer apology and explanation.

He says his father’s Air Force service in World War II (in the 26th Photographic Reconnaissance Squadron) and the deaths of his father’s friends on Okinawa were “part of his perspective,” one that forced him to make “a stupid reference during an emotional weekend to one of the nations we fought in World War II.”

OK, I took out the name of a book. pic.twitter.com/b953FbqMEh — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

The Denver Post has confirmed that he’s no longer an employee.