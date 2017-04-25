A teacher accused of sex with a student used an alias that gives Carlos Danger and Ron Mexico a run for their money

A former English teacher at Destrehan High School in Louisiana who has been accused of having sex with a 16-year-old male student as part of a threesome with a second teacher apparently used the alias “Madison Mexicano” on a Facebook page she allegedly used to communicate with the student.

It’s an alias that rivals Carlos Danger and Ron Mexico in terms of face value absurdity.

Shelley Dufresne, 34, who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of obscenity in 2015 to avoid a felony, was still in court as of Tuesday as the Jefferson Parish prosecution continues to pursue felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile charges, WWL reported. It was in St. Charles Parish that she pleaded guilty to obscenity.





As NOLA.com reported, Dufresne was sentenced to a delayed three-year prison term with three years probation and a small fine, but something else complicated the matter.

She is the daughter of a St. Charles Parish District Court judge named Emile St. Pierre, leading to questions about preferential treatment.

The alleged illicit relationship came to light after a video of the alleged encounter from 2014 between Dufresne, fellow English teacher Rachel Respess, 26, and the 16-year-old teen was circulated by the minor in the locker room.

Respess was only charged with failing to report the crime.

The teen took the stand in court today, saying, “I remember Dufresne and Respess were kissing, they had given each other oral sex, then I proceeded to have sex with Shelley and that was it.”

“[Dufresne] offered to buy me a pill to help me get an erection while she was getting cigarettes,” he added.

But, with a story like this one, it can only get weirder, right?

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Dufresne used “an alternate Facebook account under the name Madison Mexicano to communicate with the student, leaving a trail of messages that prosecutors said Tuesday will show the two had sex twice in Jefferson Parish.”

“Madison Mexicano,” the prosecution maintains, was based on an inside joke between Dufresne and the teen. The profile picture on the Facebook account was Speedy Gonzales and the cover photo said “I Heart Mexican Boys.”

The prosecution further alleges that a digital paper trail revealed the former teacher and the student kissed for the first time on Aug. 22, 2014, and later had sex twice in Dufresne’s car in a parking lot behind a daiquiri shop in Jefferson.

What’s more, the prosecution says the very day St. Charles Parish police received a report about the relationship that Madison Mexicano account sent a message to the student in question, saying, “I trusted you […] and you showed everyone everything.”

The “Madison Mexicano” name immediately brought to mind two other infamous aliases.

You might readily recall that “Carlos Danger” was the alias disgraced politician Anthony Weiner used for explicit extra-marital online dalliances.

Ron Mexico, on the other hand, may require more of a refresher.

Former NFL star quarterback Michael Vick, once incarcerated for his involvement with dog fighting, was involved in another legal problem.

Flash back to 2005 when The Smoking Gun unearthed the fact that Vick was being sued for infecting a woman, Sonya Elliot, with herpes, knowing that he had the STD.

In the court records, clear as day, you can see the words “Michael D. Vick, a.k.a. Ron Mexico.” It was alleged the this was the name Vick used when he went to a clinic.

The Savannah Morning News reported at the time that Elliott’s lawyer, Cale Conley, said that “Ron Mexico” was not something the plaintiff invented.

“I will tell you that Ron Mexico isn’t some name we concocted out of thin air,” he said. “Sonya didn’t make up Ron Mexico. Mike Vick made up Ron Mexico.”

That case was settled out of court.

At peak Carlos Danger, the question was asked: who did it better, Ron or Carlos?

Now we want to know where Madison Mexicano falls in this discussion.