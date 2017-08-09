A “Teacher of the Year” who hosted sex parties for teen boys is headed to the slammer

Jared Anderson, 29, was still a new teacher at Judson High School when he was arrested in late 2016 after authorities caught wind of allegations that he was molesting teen boys at his Texas home. Anderson was also a local church leader, and according to a San Antonio police spokesman, the incidents were first reported to church officials, who then called child protective services. KSAT reported in March (when Anderson was first arrested) that seven teens were interviewed, all of whom “gave statements about the illegal and lewd activities.”

RELATED: A teacher may have taken his own life after his alleged relationship with a student was exposed





On Tuesday, Anderson appeared in court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual performance by a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. According to the San Antonio Express-News, the former teacher could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison, but his lawyer managed to negotiate a plea deal. Anderson’s attorney also asked the judge to consider probation, but that request was denied.

SAPD spokesman Jesse Salame said in March that the disgraced teacher “hosted several sex parties.” One of the sex parties, which occurred on Feb. 12, 2016, he deemed “Bro’s Night.” Salame also stated that the events “involved anywhere from seven to 12 boys, ranging in ages from 15 to 17, maybe one or two 18-year-olds. During those parties, he played games where he encouraged them to get naked and perform sexual acts on each other.” However, police have not said whether or not the boys were students at Judson High School. According to WOAI, Anderson even had a sign on the door reading “The last one to strip naked loses.”

RELATED: A former sex ed teacher lost his teaching certificate after taking some of his lessons beyond the classroom

When investigators confronted Anderson, he admitted to the allegations and claimed that he’d apologized to the parents of the teens via text message. Anderson taught English at the high school for roughly a year. When his crimes came to light, school officials were forced to recall yearbooks to remove the page naming Anderson as “Teacher of the Year.”

KSAT reported that neighbors were taken aback by the allegations. One man who lives near Anderson stated, “He’s always out playing with his wife and kids and the other neighbors’ kids.”