A teacher’s surprise birthday party for one of her former students got a little NSFW

A dance teacher in Miami-Dade was fired for allegedly throwing a surprise party with X-rated decorations and favors at school.
Parents told WSVN that the teacher works at Mater Lakes Academy, a charter school for grades six through 12. The party took place in the teacher’s classroom after school on Wednesday, with students as young as 11 years old.
A mother of one of the students told WSVN that the party was for a former male student and when he walked into the room, “they surprised him with a hat that had a penis attached to the top and a string to be able to pull it so it can get erected.”
The party also had candles and hats shaped as genitalia, WSVN reports.
“There was a cake that had a lollipop shaped as a vagina,” the mother told WSVN.
School administrators told WSVN that the teacher, who remains unidentified, has been fired and said in a statement:
Once we became aware of the situation, we addressed it immediately and have taken the appropriate measures and the individual has been dismissed.