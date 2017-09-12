A teen allegedly killed his mom because she wouldn’t let him keep a puppy in the house

A 19-year-old man from Mason, Mich., stands accused of murdering his 51-year-old mother by shooting her in the back of the head with a .22 Magnum rifle after an apparent argument over a puppy.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew David Willson, police say, murdered his mother Lisa Marie Willson as she slept just hours after they’d had an argument. The Lansing State Journal reported that the victim told her son that he couldn’t keep the puppy he brought home weeks ago.





Andrew Willson and his mother argued last Thursday evening over the puppy, and she told her son that the dog would have to be taken to his father’s house. Around 7 a.m. the next morning, Willson called 911 to report his mother had been murdered. Police say they concluded no one other than Willson and his mother had been at the home on Thursday.

Authorities also say Willson has confessed to the method of the murder and an attempted cover up.

Detective Charles Buckland has testified that Willson told authorities he took a .22 Magnum rifle from a locked storage space and shot his mother in the back of the head, left the scene with the murder weapon and ditched it along a back road after driving around for a while.

The preliminary hearing on the stunning murder is set for Sept. 28. Willson faces charges of murder and felony firearm possession.

It’s not clear at this time how much time behind bars Willson could face.