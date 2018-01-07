MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pastor of a Memphis, Tennessee, megachurch has been accused of sexual assault.

Andy Savage, of Highpoint Church, released a response to the accusations on social media platforms, but his Twitter account is now set to private. Savage said he “had a sexual incident with a female high school senior” 20 years ago when he was a college student on staff at a Texas church.

He said he apologized immediately and asked for forgiveness from the victim, who was 17 at the time. Savage is coming forward after the woman shared her story on a blog, which is graphically detailed.

In the blog, the alleged victim detailed what happened and said she felt manipulated and used. She claimed she took her accusations to the church’s leaders, but police were never called.

The blog also states she has recently filed a report with law enforcement, saying what happened to her was sexual assault.

Savage, who helped found Highpoint Church, said in his statement that he informed current church leaders of the incident before he was hired.

The lead pastor of Highpoint, Chris Conlee, also released a statement saying the church did know about the incident in 1997 and the church is 100 percent committed to Savage and his family.