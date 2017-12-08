A Missouri man is behind bars after he allegedly beat his live-in girlfriend’s daughter to death because she refused to put on her pajamas.





Police say Jalen Vaden, 22, became furious when 3-year-old Jayda Kyle did not change into her pajamas after he told her to so, throwing her and causing her to hit her head on the floor. “A short time later,” the little girl left her bedroom still not wearing her pajamas, investigators say.

Vaden got increasingly angry after the toddler’s second stunt and allegedly threw her onto her bed. He then left the room, but returned soon again to find her still not dressed as instructed. So, he “grabbed [Kyle’s] leg, ‘tossing’ her ‘face first’ onto the floor.” Vaden left the room again and returned later on to find the girl unresponsive and bleeding.

The child was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where she was diagnosed with “abusive head trauma” by child abuse physicians and was determined to have passed away from her injuries. An autopsy later revealed several head injuries consistent with child abuse.

“She was transported to a local hospital, then life flighted up to Kansas City. That’s when the first allegations of abuse came from, and that’s where we started our investigation, was because of that,” Carl Junction Police Chief Delmar Haase spoke out about the tragedy. “At this point, the mother and the family believed it was a medical incident and we have no reason to believe any involvement, in this part of the investigation.”

Vaden was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse. He was later charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a child resulting in death.

