Menu
Robert Penny Read this Next

Angry at his noisy neighbor, a boarding house resident fired off 22 bullets and is paying the price
Advertisement

An Indianapolis fertility doctor who reportedly told police he may have inseminated as many as 50 patients with his own semen without their knowledge or consent will see no jail time.


Dr. Donald Cline, 79, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced today, according to the Indianapolis Star.

RELATED: Parenting this baby is not what she expected, so she is suing again

The twisted case spawned from consumer complaints that the doctor himself, not anonymous sperm donors, contributed sperm to fertilize eggs at Cline’s fertility clinic.

Cline reportedly told his patients that the same sperm donor would never be used more than three times.

But numerous patients discovered they were related to each other as half-siblings — a set of circumstances that wouldn’t be possible if a single sperm donor was used at a maximum of three times. Then, further genetic testing linked some of those children produced by the fertility clinic to a relative of Cline’s, providing the link needed to implicate Cline in inseminating his own patients. At least 20 children produced by the fertility clinic have been positively linked to Cline, reports Fox News.

However, they were alarmed to discover that under Indiana law, Cline had not committed a crime. That left his relatives to file consumer complaints — but when Cline initially lied to investigators who questioned him about the allegations, it became possible to charge him criminally.

While family members of Cline — and his victims — expressed frustration with the verdict, even the judge in the case found it difficult to adequately punish him.

“Your actions do deserve punishment, but I have been grappling for several weeks with what is your punishment… You obviously caused a lot of people a lot of suffering,” said Superior Court Judge Helen Marchal.

Patrick McMahon About the author:
Patrick is a content editor for Rare.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Angry at his noisy neighbor, a boarding house resident fired off 22 bullets and is paying the price
What's wrong with people

Angry at his noisy neighbor, a boarding house resident fired off 22 bullets and is paying the price

,
Woman on a flight reportedly wakes up to a man pulling her into a sex crime nightmare
What's wrong with people

Woman on a flight reportedly wakes up to a man pulling her into a sex crime nightmare

,
Here’s how the guy who forced his girlfriend to walk naked down a city street allegedly reacted to it all
What's wrong with people

Here’s how the guy who forced his girlfriend to walk naked down a city street allegedly reacted to it all

,
A toddler met a brutal death after she lost an argument over pajamas
What's wrong with people

A toddler met a brutal death after she lost an argument over pajamas

,
Advertisement