A woman at the drive-thru didn’t get all her chicken nuggets — so she pulled out a gun

The woman was irritated, first with the long line and then with being shorted a chicken nugget.

So police said she pulled out a handgun and pointed it through the drive-through window at two employees working in the South Hill fast food restaurant in Pierce County.

The employees called police.

By the time Pierce County sheriff’s deputies arrived, the employees were crying and the sedan driven by the armed woman was long gone.





“When the suspect vehicle pulled up to the window, they immediately had an attitude,” according to charging papers.

The woman complained when she didn’t get her drink right away. Then she complained there was something in her drink. Discovering she was short one chicken nugget apparently pushed her over the edge.

Employees and witnesses said the woman threw her drink through the drive-through window, then got out and began punching the window when employees shut it.

“The employees returning to the window were greeted by a black handgun pointing at them,” records show.

Deputies went to the house where the car was registered and, looking through a window, saw a man and woman hide. Eventually they opened the door but the man took off running and had to be tackled.

The 19-year-old woman accused of pointing a gun at the fast-food employees was found hiding in the attic.

She pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree assault and was ordered jailed in lieu of $75,000 bail.