A woman is charged with animal cruelty after a video shows her viciously kicking her puppy

Security video of a Florida woman kicking her puppy led to her arrest and an animal cruelty charge.

Keevonna Wilson, 24, of Aventura took her young Shih-Tzu, Chastity, for a walk, but quickly became upset when the dog urinated in the elevator of a condominium. She began to repeatedly kick the dog in the corner of the elevator while in full view of a security camera.

The video was reported to a Miami-Dade Animal Cruelty hotline by the security team, and police were subsequently notified. Chastity was removed from Wilson’s care by the Miami-Dade Animal Services Investigators and placed in a foster home.





The dog had bruises on her abdomen and ears. The vet’s examination notes report, “Contusions bilaterally in abdominal area, contusions bilaterally in pinnae, pain upon palpation of lumbar spine and abdomen.” Despite the injuries sustained in the attack, Chastity was in otherwise good health.

“There’s no excuse at all to do that to a small innocent animal. None,” said Aventura police Sgt. Chris Goranitis.

A video of the incident is available below but may be disturbing for some viewers: