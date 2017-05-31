A woman who promised a professed rival gang member sex, only to see him stabbed 153 times, has learned her fate

A woman who had allegedly promised an 18-year-old man sex, only to see him stabbed 153 times to death in the woods by MS-13 gang members in a Maryland park is going to prison for the next 40 years of her life.

Twenty-year-old Vanesa Alvarado received the maximum sentence for the 2016 murder of 18-year-old Cristian Antonio Villagran-Morales in Gaithersburg, Md.

Alvarado, the New York Post reports, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.





While Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Anne Albright described this as a “terrible, terrible case,” court records show that Alvarado showed “so little regard for the life of her victim that she came back to the crime scene to show her friends the gang’s handiwork.”

The victim was a Guatemalan immigrant who held a landscaping job.

One of the other murder suspects expressed that Villagran-Morales claimed to be in a rival gang, but wouldn’t say which one, a crucial motive behind the murder.

Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Hill said Tuesday that he didn’t know why Villagran-Morales claimed to be in a gang, but speculated that “maybe he wanted to look cool in front of the other individuals.”

Tragically, Hill said, the victim “was never a member of any gang.”

As the New York Post reported, four others have been charged for the murder. Juan Gutierrez-Vasquez has pleaded guilty but has yet to be sentenced. He was 16 at the time of the murder. Oscar Delgado-Perez’s murder charges were dropped but he has pleaded guilty to immigration violations.

Josue Fermin Caudra-Quintanilla and Jose Coreas-Ventura have yet to go to trial.