A woman says she spotted a teen having sex with a neighbor’s dog AGAIN and immediately grabbed a gun

We’ve seen a husband explain that he had sex with the family dog out of spite. We’ve seen a girlfriend walk in her boyfriend early in the morning getting it on with a dog. And we’ve seen former animal shelter employees get caught filming a sex act with a dog at shelter itself.

RELATED: An Alabama man really screwed the pooch when he felt his wife was spending more time with the family dog

What we haven’t seen is a woman catching a neighbor sexually abusing a dog and firing a gun.





Kerrie Lenkerd, 40, of Centerton, Arkansas, was arrested Tuesday for felony aggravated assault after she pulled a gun on her teenage neighbor. She says that she had seen the 14-year-old boy sexually abusing a neighbor’s dog before and that this time was the last straw.

Lenkerd told police that she saw the teen in his boxers having sex with the dog and that he’d done this before, KFSM reported. She said she grabbed a gun from her safe, went outside, ordered the teen to get on the ground and fired a warning shot into the ground as he ran away.

Clothes and an iPad were left at the scene.

So, what did the teen have to say for himself?

He told police the next day that said Lenkerd appeared with a gun, that he ran away in his underwear when he saw Lenkerd didn’t have a badge, and that he went home and changed his clothes before telling his mom a lie about what was going on.

RELATED: Former animal shelter employees caught getting it on with a dog in the workplace

Lenkerd was taken to the Benton County Detention Center for felony aggravated assault. It has not been specified if the teen admitted to the sex act or if Lenkerd was in her rights to discharge a firearm in this circumstance.