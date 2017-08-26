A woman spotted stuffing her clothes with at least nine liquor bottles has finally turned herself in

SHREVEPORT, La. — The woman caught on camera stealing several bottles of liquor has surrendered, police said.

Sekonie Jones, 37, arrived at Shreveport City Jail Thursday.

She was charged with one count of Misdemeanor Theft.

Police had been looking for the suspect who stole at least nine bottles of liquor earlier this month from a Thrifty Liquor in Shreveport, Louisiana.

An unidentified woman can be seen on surveillance video hiding bottles in her purse and under her clothes.





“She’s just loading liquor up like she’s stockpiling this liquor. I think she paid for one bottle of liquor but she is definitely a thief in the liquor department,” Jim Taliaferro with Crime Stoppers told KTAL.