A woman who cut off the breast of her husband’s dead lover at a funeral home is going away for a long time

A woman from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who two years ago mutilated the corpse of a woman she believed was her estranged husband’s lover after she posed as a funeral home employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Shaynna Sims, 28, was found guilty on all charges against her.

A jury had recommended that Sims serve seven years for first-degree burglary, five years for unlawfully removing a body part from a deceased person, two years for unknowingly concealing stolen property, one year for unauthorized dissection and one year for disrupting or interrupting a funeral, according to Tulsa World.





District Judge Kelly Greenough agreed with that recommendation Thursday and sentenced Sims to those 16 years.

Sims mutilated the body of Tabatha Lynch, who was 38, while she was in a casket at a funeral home.

KFOR reports that Sims posed as a funeral home employee, stole jewelry, smudged the dead woman’s face, “slashed [her] face with a pocket knife,” cut off a toe and at least one of her breasts as revenge for an apparent relationship that woman had with Sims’ estranged husband Monty Smith.

Smith apparently denied the affair in a jail call with Sims, saying he never cheated on her with anyone.

The woman’s attorney Donn Baker had argued that Sims was “not in the right state of mind” at the time of her crimes because she was jilted, while Assistant District Attorney Tanya Wilson said she “took it a step too far.”

You don’t say?

Assistant District Attorney Reagan Reininger also described Sims as a “scorned wife” who was “eaten up” by the revelations that the deceased had a relationship with her then-husband.

For her crimes against the dead, Sims will be living behind bars for 16 years.