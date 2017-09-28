A young girl died after her mother claimed her phone was too “low on minutes” to call 911

A Texas mother is facing nearly a century in prison after she allegedly failed to call 911 as her 4-year-old daughter was dying because her cell phone was “low on minutes.”

Jessica Briones, 34, was arrested on suspicion of causing injuries to a child after she brought her daughter Olivia into a police station with multiple serious wounds. She reportedly later admitted that she hadn’t called 911 because she couldn’t find her cell phone, and it was low on minutes. Olivia died the following day in the hospital.

RELATED: A caretaker faces hard time after a 9-year-old boy died weighing only 15 pounds





The toddler had suffered injuries to her head, face and arms — including a swollen nose, eight scars on the back of her head, a black eye, deflated left lung, a fractured vertebra, brain swelling, several internal bleeding sites within her head, a swollen wrist and two swollen arms, a bruised ankle and detachment of tissue in her upper lip from her gums. Briones claimed she accidentally slammed the girl’s arm into a door, but she was unable to explain the other injuries or their severity and simply added that her daughter had hit her head on the floor four days prior.

An autopsy is currently being conducted to determine the child’s official cause of death. Briones was charged with injury to a child and could spend up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Depending on her daughter’s official cause of death, her charges could be upgraded.

RELATED: Grown man who punched a kid’s teeth out and claimed self-defense tells his side of the story