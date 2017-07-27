A young mother faces a murder charge after officials claim disturbing neglect killed her infant son

A Wyoming mother has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in connection to her infant son’s death.

Lovily Johnson, 22, allegedly left her 6-month-old son Noah home alone, strapped to a car seat in her apartment for two days. Over the course of those days, she returned home to the 90-degree apartment with no air conditioning very infrequently and failed to feed or change the boy’s diaper. Meanwhile, she enjoyed hanging out with friends during her time away from home.

On Wednesday, Johnson returned home to find Noah unresponsive. Rather than calling 911, she reportedly called her father for a ride to the hospital. By the time they reached the hospital, Noah weighed 12 pounds, was in the advanced stages of decomposition and was pronounced dead. An autopsy further determined that the child had severe diaper rash.

While she claimed she typically changed Noah’s diaper and fed him a few times a day, Johnson’s mother told officials that she would often have to remind her daughter to do so. Child Protective Services filed the complaint against Johnson, leading to her arrest. She has had several complaints filed by the agency in the past regarding both Noah and her 2-year-old daughter.

