After a private surgery, a blogger got her skin back from the hospital and made it public

After undergoing surgery to remove excess labia skin, a London blogger opted to save the skin and cast it in resin to make it into a wearable piece of jewelry.

Tracy Kiss underwent surgery to remove the excess skin after it caused friction during exercising, which led to a painful cyst, according to the New York Post. She wasn’t content to let the surgeon dispose of her excess skin, though, and asked for it back.

RELATED: A private school teacher in Kentucky was allegedly giving a student private lessons in sodomy





While she initially had it displayed in a jar with surgical fluids, the discarded flesh turned from pink to grey, and she sought out a more “attractive” way of displaying it. She settled on casting the skin into a crystal shape using resin, which she now wears about her neck.

WARNING: Some viewers may find video of the procedure to be graphic.