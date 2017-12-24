A Virginia couple is dead after gunshots pierced the pre-dawn quiet of their Reston, Virginia, home — and Fairfax County police say the alleged murderer was a teenager the couple were trying to keep away from their daughter because of his neo-Nazi beliefs.





Scott Fricker, 48, and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, were shot and killed around 5 a.m. on Friday morning, according to FOX5. The alleged gunman then turned the gun on himself, gravely wounding himself. He is listed in life-threatening condition at an area hospital, according to NBC4. If he survives, he’ll be charged with murder in the deaths of both victims.

A couple made their teenage daughter break up with her "outspoken Neo Nazi" boyfriend. He allegedly shot them dead in their Va. home https://t.co/zMveCwsnjh pic.twitter.com/wp2RuDRnEh — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) December 23, 2017

While the motive was initially unknown, a Washington Post investigation found that the suspect was an ex-boyfriend of their daughter. The Fricker parents had grown alarmed at messages that supported anti-Semitic, homophobic and neo-Nazi beliefs posted on social media and exchanged with their daughter, according to a family member, and were concerned about the teen’s influence on their daughter, as the two were dating. On Thursday night, their daughter reportedly ended their relationship — and he came to confront the Fricker family just hours later, early on Friday morning.

Neither the teenage murder suspect nor his ex-girlfriend have been named at this time.

A spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police said there were other people home at the time of the murder:

The preliminary investigation determined the suspect, who knows the residents of the home, got inside and was then confronted by the couple. The suspect shot them both and then himself. Four other family members who were home at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

The pair were murdered just days before Christmas and are survived by several children. Neighbors say the family had recently moved to the neighborhood and were a welcome part of the community.

“They seemed very pleasant, seemed excited to be in the neighborhood. Everybody liked them … They had a nice open house to celebrate that they moved in and everything,” a neighbor told FOX5.