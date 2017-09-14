“All Lives Splatter” joke on county Facebook page prompts response from sheriff’s office

A Washington county emergency management department is defending itself after an employee used the department’s official Facebook page to share an image endorsing vehicular homicide against protesters.

The image, captioned with “All Lives Splatter,” originated on a page called “Libtards; ya gotta love ’em [sic]!” Though the image explicitly condones violence, the meme was shared with the message “I don’t wish harm on anyone.”

It was shared to the Chelan County Department of Emergency Management’s Facebook page.





So on the annivaersary of 9/11 @ChelanCountyEM promoting an act of terrorism, not even 2 months after someone was hit and killed by a car. pic.twitter.com/ODH9sJacD7 — Skylar Hansford (@skylarsandman) September 11, 2017

Facebook users were quick to call out the image and remind the department, which is part of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, that a woman was killed in that manner at protests in Charlottesville in August.

The department has since deleted the post, according to the Yakima Herald.

Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said the post “does not reflect the views of the Sheriff’s Office” and that the employee who posted the meme was not a commissioned deputy.

In a sort of apology, the Chelan County Department of Emergency Management followed up with posts that read as if they came from the offending employee. They wrote: “I work off a computer but it does give options of who to share with and I must not have caught that it was sharing to EM … I had planned to share with a cousin primarily. I just did it too fast or something.”