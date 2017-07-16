Alleged drunk gets denied more booze on a plane and tries to have a word with the pilot — it didn’t go well

DALLAS — An allegedly intoxicated woman aboard an American Eagle flight Thursday night became violent when she was refused alcohol, police said.

The flight, which was bound for Quad City International Airport in Moline, Illinois, was forced to return to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport approximately 47 minutes into the flight, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Suzette Gordon, 52, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication upon landing at DFW and was escorted off the plane by airport police. She was subdued during her arrest, but passengers claimed she caused chaos during the flight.





Police said Gordon grabbed a flight attendant by the arm so hard she pulled the attendant onto her lap, then slapped her when the attendant refused to serve Gordon a drink, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Gordon also got out of her seat and headed to the front of the plane, where she banged on the cockpit door several times, demanding to talk to the pilot, police said.

After Gordon was removed, the flight took off again just before 11 p.m. and reached its destination safely at 12:30 a.m. Friday.