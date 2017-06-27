An Alabama mom has been busted for “pretty horrific” sex crimes with her kids, and that is quite an understatement

A 37-year-old Alabama mother is facing charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12, permitting or allowing a child to engage in production of obscene matter and production of obscene matter for sending images of herself engaged in sex acts with her own kids to a man in Florida and discussing in detail what she was doing with them over text.

RELATED: After framing it as an accident, a Texas mom admits she left her two young kids to die in a hot car for a reason that’ll make you sick

After hearing Assistant District Attorney Matt Simpson lay out the crimes Jennifer Lynne Weekley had allegedly committed, Judge William Scully in Baldwin County reacted by calling them “pretty horrific.”





Here’s what Simpson said happened:

What we have in this case is Ms. Weekley has communicated with an individual in Florida via text message conversations. We have those text message conversations. In those conversations, she discusses with this person in Florida as to the acts that she would perform with her children who were a girl at the age of 6 or 7 at the time and a boy the age of 3 or 4 at the time. She would photograph these at the request of this individual in Florida and send these images to this individual in Florida. They had a game that they would call ‘Huckle Buckle,’ where she would disclose photographs and engage in activities like penetration that Ms. Weekley would perform on the child that were consistent with the images described on the text conservation and sent to the individual in Florida.

RELATED: Partying Alabama mom drinks, smokes, offers sex and breastfeeds at the bar, all while dad was “too intoxicated to understand,” police say

“The allegations they’ve made against you are pretty horrific,” Judge Scully responded to this.. “At this time, I will go along with the proposed bond that Mr. Simpson suggested.”

Weekley was immediately ordered to be held on $300,000 bond and if she is found guilty of the sex crimes brought against her she will face 20 years to life behind bars.

According to WKRG, if Weekley were somehow able to make that bond, she would have to wear an ankle monitor and required to have zero contact with anyone under the age of 18.

(H/t NY Post)