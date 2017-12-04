A Florida man has been arrested and charged after authorities say he drew an image of school violence on a student’s homework assignment.





School staff sparked an investigation after seeeing a drawing that included a schoolhouse on fire, a person appearing to hold a gun next to the words “Pew Pew Pew” shooting at a line of people, another person on fire next to the words “AHHH! It burns!” and two people on the ground in what appears to be a pool of blood, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities determined Robert Paul Alexander Edwards, 33, drew the image and arrested him Friday, charging him with writing threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said investigators don’t think Edwards had any plan to follow through on the threat.

Below is the police statement on the arrest: