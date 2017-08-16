An Arizona mother allegedly sold videos of her molesting children to a man who had paid her to masturbate online

An Arizona mother has been accused of molesting two young children, filming the acts and selling them to a man over the internet whom she first started masturbating for over Snapchat.

Keri Harwood, 28, allegedly told police that she sent the man five or six videos because she “needed the money,” Fox 10 in Phoenix reported. She is accused of molesting the children in the bathroom of her New River home during the week while her husband was at work.

She is reportedly facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as five counts of molestation of a child.





Police say Harwood admitted on Aug. 13 to molesting the children on five occasions when officers served a search warrant on her home.

Remarkably, they were alerted to the alleged sexual abuse because of the game Pokemon Go. Harwood allegedly provided her Pokemon Go account to a friend who couldn’t play the game because of a bad cellphone connection.

The friend then saw two videos of the alleged molestation that were in Harwood’s Gmail account. The friend reportedly gained access to the Gmail account through Harwood’s Pokemon Go account information.

Harwood’s friend also discovered three separate PayPal transactions in Harwood’s Gmail account for $50, $101 and $115. Harwood allegedly told police that she had received $500 to $600 from the man over the past several months.

Harwood told police she initially would masturbate for the man during livestreams over Snapchat, and that the man would pay her for it. He then allegedly asked her to send him videos of her performing sex acts with the children.

Fox 10 said Harwood has declined an interview request. Her bond has been set at $150,000, and she remains in jail.