An investigation into a sheriff’s corporal’s extramarital affair revealed some terrible content on his phone

The more investigators looked into Shawn Pappas of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the worse the revelations became.

Bigoted content turned up on the 46-year-old training corporal’s phone in what initially began as an investigation into an extramarital affair, reports Tampa Bay Times. The content focused largely on black Americans, though material about women, gay men, Native Americans and people with mental disabilities was also present. Investigators also found pictures he took of his genitals while at work and a few videos that would be deemed inappropriate for the workplace.

Though Pappas resigned in February, the findings became publicized recently due to a demand from the federal government that requires the department to support more women and minorities. Former sheriff candidate James McLynas, who is also not a fan of the department, argued that the department was in need of court supervision, as evidenced by Pappas’ behavior.

“It was isolated. Pappas was the ring leader of this,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “There was no indication there was anything more than that.”