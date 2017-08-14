An Ohio teacher is accused of having sexual relations with a high school student over several years, and even having a child with him

A former Ohio schoolteacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student over a three-year period, starting when she was his eighth grade English teacher.

And according to an interview conducted with the boy’s father by News 5 in Cleveland, the boy and teacher had a baby together.

Laura Lynn Cross, 36, has been indicted on three counts of sexual battery over a period allegedly spanning from Aug. 1, 2013, through Sept. 6, 2016. She was a teacher at Buchtel High School in Tallmadge, Ohio, just outside Akron.





The boy’s father told News 5 that he first went to Buchtel High School officials and Tallmadge police about the alleged relationship in 2012, when his son was a freshman. But he said no charges were filed.

“First of all, she’s a schoolteacher,” the boy’s father said. “To get aroused by a child, basically, you have to be a sick individual.”

Cross quit teaching at the school in January of 2015.

The story has a couple of bizarre twists. The first is that Cross apparently convinced the boy’s mother, who had custody of her son, to allow the teen to move in with Cross through a court-approved “partial parental custody” arrangement. She apparently convinced the mother that she could “mentor” the boy.

Charges weren’t filed, however, until this bombshell came to light: Police learned that Cross and the boy allegedly had a baby together in 2015. The boy’s father knew nothing about that until a tipster phoned him and asked him if he knew he was a grandfather, he said in the News 5 interview.

“It was a straight failure from the system,” said the boy’s father said. “From the school and … definitely [from the police].”

An Akron School System spokesperson said the district was unaware of the case until an ABC5 Cleveland News investigation alerted them, but said they are now “doing [their] own internal investigation going back to 2012 to determine what exactly happened and when it happened.”

Cross has been jailed, and her bond has been set at $100,000.