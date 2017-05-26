An Oregon man was arrested after flinging something awful on female shoppers at a grocery store

Beaverton resident Manuel Banuelos-Alcala has made grocery store runs unpleasant for numerous Oregonian women.

The 47-year-old was accused of following women in grocery stores and throwing his semen on them, reports KATU.

One victim, unfortunately, went through the experience twice at a Safeway in Southwest Portland.

“I felt something kind of hit me in the back,” she recalled. “Ever since it happened the first time, you’re always on high alert that something’s going to happen, but I did not expect it a second time.”





Banuelos-Alcala is tied to incidents in Portland, as well as suspected incidents in Beaverton and Milwaukee.

Police arrested the man Thursday after he fit the victims’ description and is now facing charges of third-degree sexual abuse.