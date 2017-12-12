An angry Arkansas man allegedly shot his fellow boarding house resident 22 times because he was being too noisy, police say.

59-year-old Robert Penny is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of second-degree felony criminal mischief for the fatal shooting of Chester Hornowski, 71, earlier this month. On the morning of the incident, Penny reportedly confronted a third resident about some noise that was disturbing him. The unidentified man informed the property owner of Penny’s complaint, and a meeting involving the three residents was arranged.





However, when the third man was headed to the meeting, he heard multiple gunshots ring out.

“Yeah, he’s dead. You want some of this, too?” Penny reportedly told the man, who immediately rushed to his room and called 911.

During the 911 call, dispatchers could hear an additional four shots in the background. Sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police troopers raced to the scene along with several medical professionals. Once there, they encountered Penny as he was attempting to flee in his vehicle. Two deputies fired at the car, causing the suspect to hit a sheriff’s vehicle and a ditch. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

According to investigators, Penny accused Hornowski of punching him in the chest three times and telling him he was going to be evicted after confronting him in the living room and kitchen area of the home. That’s when Penny says he went to his room, retrieved his pistol and returned. He claimed Hornowski then made gestures towards him suggesting that he may punch him again, so he opened fire — 18 times.

The victim died from gunshot wounds to the chest, hands and face. Penny, who is being held on $1 million bond, said he reloaded his pistol and shot Hornowski’s dead body another four times because the victim “ruined his life.” He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

