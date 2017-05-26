Another teacher was hauled off to jail after what he allegedly did to two seventh grade girls

On Tuesday, a junior high school math teacher was arrested for allegedly taking photos of female students from under their skirts.

Matthew Laurence Walker, 28, worked at Brixner Junior High School in Oregon and was arrested and charged with five counts of invasion of personal privacy. He reportedly took pictures of at least two seventh grade girls’ underwear from underneath their desks. School officials became aware of the situation on Monday after the girls notified them.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” the school district superintendent Greg Thede said. “Safety is our number one priority for students and of staff and were going to do everything we can to be diligent in that regard.”





Walter was booked into the Klamath Falls County Jail and was released on Wednesday after paying a percentage of his $25,000 bail. He has been placed on administrative leave.