PHOENIX — An Arizona woman who gave her toddler a fatal dose of methamphetamine in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.





RELATED: Florida man calls police on himself for drunk driving

Natalie Russell, 30, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and child abuse, azcentral.com reported.

Russell claimed she gave her 22-month-old daughter meth to counteract the effects of methadone.

The child had accidentally ingested methadone that was left in an open container, Russell allegedly told police. Officials said Russell failed to get her daughter medical assistance.

Several friends and family members attended Russell’s sentencing at the Maricopa County Superior Court, azcenteral.com reported.

RELATED: A caretaker faces hard time after a 9-year-old boy died weighing only 15 pounds

Russell’s supporters said they forgave her for her actions. Russell maintains that she never meant to harm her daughter, and her actions were driven by her drug addiction.