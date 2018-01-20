Menu
maine Read this Next

He never had a puncher's chance of avoiding a breathalyzer, but that didn't stop him from trying
Advertisement

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman who gave her toddler a fatal dose of methamphetamine in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison.


RELATED: Florida man calls police on himself for drunk driving

Natalie Russell, 30, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder and child abuse, azcentral.com reported.

Russell claimed she gave her 22-month-old daughter meth to counteract the effects of methadone.

The child had accidentally ingested methadone that was left in an open container, Russell allegedly told police. Officials said Russell failed to get her daughter medical assistance.

Several friends and family members attended Russell’s sentencing at the Maricopa County Superior Court, azcenteral.com reported.

RELATED: A caretaker faces hard time after a 9-year-old boy died weighing only 15 pounds

Russell’s supporters said they forgave her for her actions. Russell maintains that she never meant to harm her daughter, and her actions were driven by her drug addiction.

Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This smiling suspect allegedly sent revenge porn to a preschool for the worst reason

This smiling suspect allegedly sent revenge porn to a preschool for the worst reason

YouTuber faces severe backlash after showing a dead body in newest video

YouTuber faces severe backlash after showing a dead body in newest video

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

“Hey guys I just killed him:” teen records the last moments of his stepfather’s life on Snapchat

“Hey guys I just killed him:” teen records the last moments of his stepfather’s life on Snapchat

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement